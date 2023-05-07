"He’s a huge support"- Former WWE Superstar Naomi heaps praise on Bloodline member for supporting her in the business

Former WWE Superstar Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) recently spoke about her husband and Bloodline member Jimmy Uso's support for her.

After her departure from the sports entertainment giant, Fatu made her in-ring debut for IMPACT Wrestling last week. Following her debut, Fatu confronted Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace.

While speaking in an interview with Metro.co.uk, Trinity heaped praise on her real-life husband Jonathan Fatu aka Jimmy Uso for supporting her throughout her journey in WWE. The former WWE Superstar Naomi added that it is sometimes complicated for them both to be in the same business together.

"It gets tricky and complicated, both of us being in the wrestling business together, the highs and lows of the career, just how to fix everything. It really does become your whole life, just with the schedule and how much it takes you away from home, just the normalcy of normal. He’s a huge support. I probably wouldn’t have made it this far without him – in this business, period." (H/T- Metro.co.uk)

Former WWE Superstar Naomi shared her honest opinion on facing Mercedes Mone

Trinity Fatu fka Naomi has shared her honest opinion on facing former WWE tag team partner Mercedes Mone.

While speaking in an interview on Ring The Belle, Fatu mentioned that she would love to face Mone and that it has always been one of her dreams. The Glow also stated that it would eventually elevate the women's division and give IMPACT the respect that it deserves.

"I'm here for it all. That is my dream, if the stars align and it happened, absolutely. Absolutely. I want to be a part of it and do everything that I can to continue to elevate this women's division and put IMPACT even more so on the map so we all get the respect that we deserve," said Fatu.

It would be interesting to see what plans Trinity and Mercedes have going forward.

