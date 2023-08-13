"He’s been hurt before"- WWE veteran comments on Roman Reigns' reported injury (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter, shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' injury, which the latter reportedly suffered at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief faced Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at the company's recently concluded premium live event. While Reigns was able to come out on top after the assistance from Jimmy Uso, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion reportedly suffered an injury during the match but continued to wrestle through it.

Despite the setback, the Head of the Table was present on this week's SmackDown and was involved in a spot as Jey Uso took out all his family members before quitting WWE. Dutch Mantell had to say the following about the recent turn of events on the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"He’s been hurt before. If you’re in the wrestling business, you gotta work through these injuries. If every time you get hurt, you say, ‘Oh I can’t go,’ you tell them that a couple of times, they’ll let you go. Because you’re not hurt that bad and if you can’t work through it, everybody else does. All those underneath guys, all those first and second match guys, they can’t afford to say I am hurt because somebody will take their spot, so they gotta work through it." [15:54 - 16:25]

Roman Reigns is unlikely to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the near future

While Roman Reigns suffered a legitimate injury at SummerSlam, the megastar is unlikely to be stripped of his Undisputed WWE Universal title. The Tribal Chief has been working a limited schedule over the last two years and is likely to take some time off after the recent developments on SmackDown.

None of the Bloodline members are scheduled for the upcoming edition of SmackDown after what transpired on the blue brand last Friday. It seems like Roman Reigns is done with Jimmy and Jey for now, as the duo could collide against each other in the future.

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what Triple H and Co. have in store for the Bloodline storyline moving forward.

