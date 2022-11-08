Ric Flair didn't hold back one bit while targeting fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL in his latest tweet.

JBL is regarded by many as one of the most hard-hitting wrestlers ever to set foot inside the squared circle. The former WWE Champion has also been dubbed by many as a backstage bully.

Ric Flair shared a tweet earlier today where he blasted WWE for its anti-bullying program, pointing out that JBL is a known bully. The Nature Boy then name-dropped Justin Roberts and Joey Styles, who were allegedly targeted by the veteran back in the day. Flair finished his post by stating that JBL being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a joke.

Check out the tweet below:

"I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw [JBL]!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!" wrote Flair.

How did fans react to Ric Flair's tweet about JBL?

Most fans in the comments section of Ric Flair's tweet weren't happy with his words. Check out some of the responses to The Nature Boy's post below:

MacGyver @MacGyver3160 @RicFlairNatrBoy Bro…you about to be removed from their opener when you just got it back. @RicFlairNatrBoy Bro…you about to be removed from their opener when you just got it back.

D.Milner @DMilner7 @RicFlairNatrBoy You have been accused of a lot of things like the plane ride from hell and probably a lot more that people don't hear about and you have been put in the HOF twice @RicFlairNatrBoy You have been accused of a lot of things like the plane ride from hell and probably a lot more that people don't hear about and you have been put in the HOF twice

During WWE's trip to Iraq in 2008, JBL repeatedly hazed Joey Styles, per reports. It finally reached a point where Styles couldn't take it anymore and decided to clap back. Styles allegedly punched JBL and ended up giving him a black eye. Here's what Justin Roberts had to say about the incident:

"All I know is the experiences that I’ve had which I clearly stated were in 2003 when that was happening with JBL. Case in point, after the incident with Joey Styles when he stood up to him and punched him, he basically disappeared shortly after that. When he came back, he was a much different person. That stuff wasn’t going on and the locker room had changed completely." [H/T 411Mania]

JBL recently made his massive return to WWE programming. He is currently managing Baron Corbin on WWE RAW. It would be interesting to see what the veteran thinks of Flair's latest tweet bashing him.

What are your thoughts on Flair's tweet targeting JBL? Sound off in the comments section below.

