"He's jealous" - WWE Veteran claims Vince McMahon's mustache is inspired by his own (Exclusive)

The biggest story following Vince McMahon's recent backstage sighting was not about his potential creative influence but regarding his new look. The WWE CEO was said to be sporting a jet-black mustache, and Dutch Mantell believes McMahon seems to have been inspired by his own facial hair.

Dutch Mantell might have the most glorious mustache in professional wrestling, and we're sure many wouldn't argue against the claim.

The respected wrestling veteran touched upon the topic of Mr. McMahon's recent appearance change. He hilariously felt that his former employer might be low-key jealous of him.

Mantell admitted that he'd never seen Vince McMahon have a mustache before. He had only one logical explanation for the unforeseen phenomenon, as you can view below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"To him, to grow a mustache, I'm thinking, he must be watching this show, and he's jealous. That's what he's doing. He's like, 'I'm going to catch that damn Dutch anyway, I'm going to grow mine, and I'm going to dye mine!' See, mine is not dyed, as you can tell. But look, my hair is pretty dark; I don't understand that. It is what it is." [1:32 - 1:50]

You can check out the video below:

I think Vince McMahon right now is actually enjoying his life more: Dutch Mantell

While Vince McMahon is back on the WWE Board, reports state that the 77-year-old still has no booking-related powers, which continues to be Triple H's department.

However, Dutch Mantell stated that McMahon is probably happier than before despite all the heat he's attracted in the public domain following multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Mantell explained that Vince McMahon liked it when the entire world was against him, and the veteran probably enjoyed fighting his detractors. Dutch also wished to see a photo of Vince's mustache, which unfortunately hasn't hit the interwebs yet.

"I would like to see it, I saw a picture, but it was doctored. But I wish somebody would take a picture of that so I could actually look at it," added the former WWE manager. "But, I think Vince McMahon right now is actually enjoying his life more because he likes people to be against him. He is an antagonistic type anyway, and he likes to fight. He likes to be aggressive." [2:25 - 3:00]

