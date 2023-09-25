"He's just burning the bridge here” - Fans worried as released WWE Superstar reveals controversial reason for being let go

In the aftermath of the historic WWE-UFC merger being completed, several employees and talent were released by the Stamford-based company.

Big names, including the likes of Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, and Matt Riddle, were shown the door by the company. Rick Boogs was also one of the talented stars who was let go.

After his unfortunate release, Boogs posted a video on his YouTube channel stating that he was released due to 'backstage political powerplay.' He also made a few statements in the comments section stating that the removal of Vince McMahon from the creative team killed his career.

The 35-year-old also claimed that most backstage officials believed he was the 'ideal' wrestler. He said that despite all the backstage support, one person had a grudge against him.

Fans have since reacted to these statements and expressed their concerns. The majority of fans feel that such statements could shut down an opportunity to come back in the future.

Check out the reactions below:

Boogs was last seen in action during the Slim Jim Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam earlier this year.

Former WWE star Rick Boogs gives a controversial reason for his release

Rick Boogs was one of several WWE stars who were released last week.

In the aftermath of his departure, Boogs shared a gym tour video on his YouTube channel. He opened the video with comments regarding his WWE release and said he was let go due to 'backstage political power play.'

“All right fellas, we're back and let me tell you, it's been an interesting time in my life, with my job in WWE being terminated due to a backstage political power play, at least that's my opinion of it, but now's not the time to talk about that. I will get into detail about that when the time is right," Boogs said.

He also added that he would be going into the details regarding this when the time was right.

"As I mentioned earlier about my job, again, it’s not the time, but when I do and can speak freely, it’s gonna be freakin’ juicy fellas. I’m talking about all the nitty-gritty details, you know what I’m talking about?"

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former NXT star.

Team Sportskeeda wishes Rick Boogs all the best for his future endeavors.

What did you make of Rick Boogs' statements regarding backstage politics being the reason for his release? Let us know in the comments section below.