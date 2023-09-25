"The removal of Vince killed my career," says recently released WWE star

Last week was a difficult one for WWE, as several superstars were released by the promotion. Among them was Rick Boogs, who seemed to have a promising career ahead of him.

He has spoken quite a bit about his release since then. In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Boogs claimed he was let go due to "a backstage political powerplay." The 35-year-old star also had much to say in the video's comments section, replying to a bunch of them.

The most striking response Rick Boogs gave was a comment stating he wouldn't have been released if Vince McMahon remained in charge of WWE creative.

Check out what he said:

"I can say with 100% certainty, the removal of Vince killed my career," wrote Rick Boogs in response to a comment on his YouTube video.

Another comment stated that the company did Boogs dirty despite him being a larger-than-life character with a big personality:

"Pretty much everyone in the corporate side of the company agreed which is why I was always the third party guy doing commercials for old spice, snickers, Mikes hard lemonade,and Toyota…however, one person clearly has some weird grudge against me," he replied.

Rick Boogs has said he will release details when "the time is right."

Teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura was the highlight of his WWE career. The two challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38, but the match abruptly ended after Boogs tore his quadriceps and patellar tendon.

Rick Boogs' WWE career post-injury

The severe knee injury at WrestleMania 38 derailed Rick Boogs' momentum. He returned in January 2023, two nights after the Royal Rumble. Despite winning a few singles matches on RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura's ex-guitarist could not garner momentum.

The last thing Boogs did of note in WWE was a short-lived alliance with LA Knight. The two teamed up and lost against The Street Profits on SmackDown in May before The Megastar turned on him. The 35-year-old star had not wrestled since the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, won by Knight.