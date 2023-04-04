"He's just happy to be on the show" - WWE veteran calls out Bobby Lashley's recent opponent for being a wrestling mark (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has criticized RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali for being a wrestling mark and a punching bag for Bobby Lashley.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Ali confronted The All Mighty during his backstage interview, and tried to teach him about positivity. The former world champion beat the latter up all the way to the ring and forced him to tap out to The Hurt Lock in an impromptu match. Mustafa Ali suffered a similar fate last week when he confronted Seth Rollins backstage and was also squashed in the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he doesn't understand how someone could dedicate their life to becoming a professional wrestler and be satisfied being booked so poorly.

"I'm sure he's such a wrestling mark that he's just happy to be on the show. And good for you bro, round of applause for you. But if it's me and I dedicated my whole life to getting in the wrestling business, it would not sit well with me if I was the punchline. That's me bro, if it sits well with you that's great, knock yourself out. To me, it wouldn't be a fun thing," said Russo. [1:01:30 - 1:02:10]

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo was not impressed by Triple H's opening promo on this week's WWE RAW

WWE RAW after WrestleMania started with a Triple H promo where he thanked the crew, wrestlers, and fans for making WWE what it is. He also spoke about the success of WrestleMania 39.

Vince Russo questioned why it took this long for the company to acknowledge its staff.

"Here's another thing bro. So you mean to tell me it took the WWE 40 years to thank the staff, the crew, and the people backstage? It took you guys 40 years? 40 years when nobody was ever acknowledged. It was always Vince McMahon. Vince was controlling the lighting, Vince was directing the show, Vince put up the ring, Vince was shooting the pre-tapes, Vince was working catering. It took you 40 years to freaking acknowledge your staff and crew?" [5:40 - 6:09]

WWE @WWE



"The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" -



#RawAfterMania THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH#RawAfterMania https://t.co/PRTlDyFO6T

This week's episode of RAW ended with Brock Lesnar assaulting Cody Rhodes at ringside. It seems like The Beast Incarnate will be The American Nightmare's first rival after WrestleMania 39.

Do you think WWE is missing the boat with Mustafa Ali? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes