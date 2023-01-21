"He's my Latino Heat" - Rhea Ripley makes bold comparison between popular WWE star and Eddie Guerrero

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a message to Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Usos confronted Judgment Day. Shortly afterward, Dominik got in the face of The Bloodline members and was taken down by Solo Sikoa before The Eradicator confronted Sikoa.

Taking to social media, Ripley reposted a fan's story as she compared her fellow Judgment Day to Eddie Guerrero.

"He's all Man. He's MY Latino Heat. Hes my Dom Dom," wrote Rhea Ripley.

Check out Ripley's Instagram story below:

Zelina Vega revealed she would like to face Rhea Ripley

The former Queen of the Ring, Zelina Vega, recently stated that she would like to face Rhea Ripley in the near future.

While speaking on WWEDeutschland, Vega mentioned that she would like The Eradicator as her opponent at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

Although Vega has previously faced Ripley, she said it would be different to face The Eradicator after a gap of one year.

"Rhea Ripley for sure. And here's the thing right, we've had matches before but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago. Different entertainers, different competitors than a year ago. And I would love, love the chance to have a match with her at WrestleMania and to win, of course, a championship," said Vega.

The Queen further added that her match with Ripley would blow everybody's mind:

"I also think that now that we've had time to kinda have some matches together, this one if we actually have time and we have the stage to do so, we will blow everybody out of the water and blow everybody's mind."

It will be exciting to see if Zelina Vega gets an opportunity to face The Eradicator or not.

What are your thoughts on Ripley facing Vega at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

