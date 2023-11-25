"He's not living in the present"- Mark Henry on WWE Survivor Series participant 

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently gave a positive remark on Cody Rhodes.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark opened up on Roman Reigns. The WWE legend spoke of how the name of elite pro wrestling is incomplete without giving due credit to The Tribal Chief. He also appreciated Reigns' role in the company by bringing pay-per-views.

Appreciating Cody Rhodes on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry stated that Cody is the best example in recent times and elaborated on how The American Nightmare is learning from the history of old wrestling bouts, studying games and setting new limits in the modern era of wrestling.

"Cody Rhodes is the best example I've seen. Every time you see Cody Rhodes in a locker room, he's got wrestling playing on a video player from 1987 or '91 or sometime in the past. He's not living in the present. He's trying to learn the history. He's trying to remember. He's trying to see something that people are not doing right now. Studying. He, Cody Rhodes, he don't have to do that. He can play the hits.' The hits are not good enough for him. He wants to be transcendent. He wants to be great. He wants the greatest wrestlers of all time to go, 'Hey, man, you been diggin' in the crates. You pulled that out. I remember that. Magnum T.A. used to do that back in '88," stated Henry. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his WWE legends list of Mt. Rushmore of wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared his personal take on Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

Opening up to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Henry asserted that he's sorry for female wrestlers as they won't fall under this category. He placed Ric Flair in the first spot, followed by The Undertaker in the second spot.

The Hall of Famer detailed:

"No disrespect to the ladies, but when it comes to pro wrestling, it would be very hard-pressed to beat. I got Ric Flair in the first spot, Undertaker in the second spot, Andre [The Giant] in the middle in the third spot, and it's a toss-up, it's really a toss-up, Steve Austin and The Rock. You could flip a coin because of how much money they made, how many people that they drew, and how many main events that they had during their time. I may put Steve Austin in there because of more longevity but it's a toss-up." [From 02:38 to 03:28]

It would be interesting to see what storyline lies ahead in Mark Henry's wrestling career.

