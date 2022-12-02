"He's money" - Fans think former Roman Reigns rival could soon win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Though Roman Reigns defeated him at Crown Jewel 2022, fans think Logan Paul is destined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship sometime down the line.
WWE has a history of bringing celebrities in to compete in the squared circle, but only a few have even come close to what Logan has achieved. The YouTube sensation only made his debut this year at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Logan Paul's singles debut came at SummerSlam, where he defeated The A-Lister in a show-stealing match.
However, it was his bout with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 that cemented his place as one of the promotion's most exciting talents. Logan took The Tribal Chief to the limit, coming inches from capturing the Universal Title. If not for interference from The Usos, it wouldn't be a stretch to say the 27-year-old would have shocked the world by dethroning Reigns.
Though things didn't pan out as Logan Paul would have wanted, fans think it's only a matter of time before we find the youngster draped in gold. A Twitter user recently posed a question, asking if Logan would win a world title. Fans took over the comments section, responding in the affirmative.
Check out the reactions below:
When will Logan Paul return to WWE?
Though Logan Paul put up a performance to remember at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 earlier this month, in the process, he also injured himself. A few days back, the 27-year-old performer shared an update with fans. Taking to his YouTube channel, Logan revealed that he had been recuperating well so far.
However, just when the social media personality was about to reveal the exact timeline of his return, the video ended, leaving fans hanging.
"So, yeah. I've been soaking my knees in rice, it's working. I've been going to physical therapy every day in Sports Rehab. It's been great thus far and as of now it looks like I will be back to the WWE sometime in," said Logan Paul
It's safe to say that whenever Logan returns, WWE will thrust him into a major feud. Moreover, with WrestleMania 39 just a few months away now, the global juggernaut would love to have someone of his following work at the event.
Are you excited about what lies ahead for Logan Paul? Do you see him squaring off with Roman Reigns sometime again? Sound off in the comments section below.
