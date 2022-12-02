"He's money" - Fans think former Roman Reigns rival could soon win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Though Roman Reigns defeated him at Crown Jewel 2022, fans think Logan Paul is destined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship sometime down the line.

WWE has a history of bringing celebrities in to compete in the squared circle, but only a few have even come close to what Logan has achieved. The YouTube sensation only made his debut this year at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Logan Paul's singles debut came at SummerSlam, where he defeated The A-Lister in a show-stealing match.

However, it was his bout with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 that cemented his place as one of the promotion's most exciting talents. Logan took The Tribal Chief to the limit, coming inches from capturing the Universal Title. If not for interference from The Usos, it wouldn't be a stretch to say the 27-year-old would have shocked the world by dethroning Reigns.

Though things didn't pan out as Logan Paul would have wanted, fans think it's only a matter of time before we find the youngster draped in gold. A Twitter user recently posed a question, asking if Logan would win a world title. Fans took over the comments section, responding in the affirmative.

Check out the reactions below:

Dom | Lonnie Walker Stan | TANK SZN @Spurs_Hoops211 @JustTalkWrestle I wouldn’t rule it out. WWE would love to have a guy who is incredibly popular on social media as a world champion, and he’s taken to the business quicker than a lot of people would’ve ever thought. The guy can go in the ring. @JustTalkWrestle I wouldn’t rule it out. WWE would love to have a guy who is incredibly popular on social media as a world champion, and he’s taken to the business quicker than a lot of people would’ve ever thought. The guy can go in the ring.

J @jjumpman11 @JustTalkWrestle Yes no doubt. He’s got the following, great in the ring, got the look, and if booked right could be a huge heel. So much money to be made. They would be stupid not too especially considering how committed he is @JustTalkWrestle Yes no doubt. He’s got the following, great in the ring, got the look, and if booked right could be a huge heel. So much money to be made. They would be stupid not too especially considering how committed he is

Something @AponteEthan

After his match with Roman Reigns: within the next 5 years @JustTalkWrestle Before his match with Roman Reigns: in like 7 to 10 years of full time experieceAfter his match with Roman Reigns: within the next 5 years @JustTalkWrestle Before his match with Roman Reigns: in like 7 to 10 years of full time experieceAfter his match with Roman Reigns: within the next 5 years

KenyataIsMySaiyanName @TheRealKDPunk @JustTalkWrestle He’s actually really good from what I’ve seen so far. We’ve had a few World Champion’s that he’s better then. I could see him as Champion @JustTalkWrestle He’s actually really good from what I’ve seen so far. We’ve had a few World Champion’s that he’s better then. I could see him as Champion

The Aguilar Group @TheAguilarGroup @JustTalkWrestle Yes. Grit, mental toughness, media savvy, articulate, adaptive, entertaining, athletic, understands how to get people drawn in. Experience may not be there yet but he already is leaps and bounds ahead of many. @JustTalkWrestle Yes. Grit, mental toughness, media savvy, articulate, adaptive, entertaining, athletic, understands how to get people drawn in. Experience may not be there yet but he already is leaps and bounds ahead of many.

Lee @Lees_T_W_I_T_A_ @JustTalkWrestle He will. He’s money. Pretty soon, most of the wrestlers on the roster will be celebs, muscular content creators and former athletes. I think even that Kahn guy said they wanted to slowly get away from indie wrestlers. @JustTalkWrestle He will. He’s money. Pretty soon, most of the wrestlers on the roster will be celebs, muscular content creators and former athletes. I think even that Kahn guy said they wanted to slowly get away from indie wrestlers.

Mr. McFinnigan 🐀 @BritishUnderdog @Shady926



He could cash in a MITB on someone who's injured and carry the title for a month or two.

I would be OK with that I think. @JustTalkWrestle I wouldn't mind a short reign in a couple of years if there's no major storyline in the way.He could cash in a MITB on someone who's injured and carry the title for a month or two.I would be OK with that I think. @Shady926 @JustTalkWrestle I wouldn't mind a short reign in a couple of years if there's no major storyline in the way.He could cash in a MITB on someone who's injured and carry the title for a month or two.I would be OK with that I think.

Saint Cosmos @badams_omega



There is a saying about giving the devil his due. I do not like the Paul brothers, but Logan's skill as a professional wrestler is *undeniable*. @JustTalkWrestle Yes.There is a saying about giving the devil his due. I do not like the Paul brothers, but Logan's skill as a professional wrestler is *undeniable*. @JustTalkWrestle Yes. There is a saying about giving the devil his due. I do not like the Paul brothers, but Logan's skill as a professional wrestler is *undeniable*.

Gavin Xuande @GavinXuande @JustTalkWrestle Yes. Most likely the Universal title when the world title inevitably gets split back up into two separate championships, that way he doesn't "ruin" the prestige of the WWE title itself @JustTalkWrestle Yes. Most likely the Universal title when the world title inevitably gets split back up into two separate championships, that way he doesn't "ruin" the prestige of the WWE title itself

Drunk Uncle Scissors @TonyOfBingus

And the twitter/hive meltdown would be just the most entertaining thing you’ve ever seen @JustTalkWrestle Him holding a belt on his socials and podcast would be splendid marketing by wweAnd the twitter/hive meltdown would be just the most entertaining thing you’ve ever seen @JustTalkWrestle Him holding a belt on his socials and podcast would be splendid marketing by wwe And the twitter/hive meltdown would be just the most entertaining thing you’ve ever seen

When will Logan Paul return to WWE?

Though Logan Paul put up a performance to remember at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 earlier this month, in the process, he also injured himself. A few days back, the 27-year-old performer shared an update with fans. Taking to his YouTube channel, Logan revealed that he had been recuperating well so far.

However, just when the social media personality was about to reveal the exact timeline of his return, the video ended, leaving fans hanging.

"So, yeah. I've been soaking my knees in rice, it's working. I've been going to physical therapy every day in Sports Rehab. It's been great thus far and as of now it looks like I will be back to the WWE sometime in," said Logan Paul

James ☝️ @jamesfrogface Huge respect WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



What Wrestlers do you think should be considered for Rookie of the Year 2022?



(Doesn’t have to be pictured) WP AwardsWhat Wrestlers do you think should be considered for Rookie of the Year 2022?(Doesn’t have to be pictured) WP Awards 🚨 What Wrestlers do you think should be considered for Rookie of the Year 2022?(Doesn’t have to be pictured) https://t.co/nocWkYg1by Bron 100% deserves. Logan Paul tho came through when no one expectedHuge respect twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Bron 100% deserves. Logan Paul tho came through when no one expected 👏 Huge respect twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

It's safe to say that whenever Logan returns, WWE will thrust him into a major feud. Moreover, with WrestleMania 39 just a few months away now, the global juggernaut would love to have someone of his following work at the event.

Are you excited about what lies ahead for Logan Paul? Do you see him squaring off with Roman Reigns sometime again? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Do you think we'll see Logan Paul win a world title? Yes No 0 votes