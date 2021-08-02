''He’s never given credit''- Jim Ross proclaims on people being jealous of a former WWE Champion

WWE legend Jim Ross recently talked about multi-time WWE Champion Triple H and why he doesn't get the credit he deserves. Speaking about Triple H, Ross said that people are jealous of him because of who he is married to and try to diminish his achievements in WWE.

Ross said that many fans and critics believe that Triple H has reached his current status in WWE only because he is married to Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon. However, Triple H is one of the most hard-working and dedicated men in WWE.

Speaking about Triple H on his podcast Grilling JR, the AEW announcer lavished praise on The Game. He said that Triple H is a great worker and it wasn't just his wedding vows that made him the man he is today:

''People get pissed at Triple H because they’re jealous. And because of who he married. Maybe they believe that he would not have been such a success if he had not married the boss’s daughter. I totally disagree with that. You can’t tell me the wedding vows made him a great worker. He made himself a great worker but he is not given enough credit for it, because of the jealousy thing and the anti-McMahon backlash at times. He’s never given credit sometimes for his hard work and his dedication to the business.”

Jim Ross on how people would complain about Triple H

Jim Ross served as the Head of Talent Relations when Triple H started getting popular in WWE. Ross revealed that even as a newcomer, Triple H was hardworking and willing to improve.

He also said that he would often hear people complain about him getting a push in WWE. Many of them implied that the main reason for Triple H's success was due to his being Vince McMahon's son-in-law rather than his talent and work ethic.

Do you agree with Jim Ross or do you feel Triple H's marriage to Stephanie McMahon might have helped him rise further in his career?

Edited by Vedant Jain