Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about a controversial tweet about Pepsi that apparently led to the company pulling its sponsorship from a local wrestling event. EC3 mentioned that released WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker's tweet being brought up by people on the site led to the eventual scenario.

Jaxson Ryker is a controversial name in wrestling. During the Black Lives Matter movement, his controversial tweet led to his faction, The Forgotten Sons, being removed from WWE TV due to fan backlash. Now, it turns out, another controversial tweet by the star led to a further situation.

Discussing Ryker during this week's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 spoke about a controversial tweet by the wrestler about Pepsi that led to unfortunate circumstances. He said that Pepsi sponsored an independent wrestling show with which Ryker was connected. Some people on Twitter found the tweet in question and apparently sent it to Pepsi.

When they received it, Pepsi pulled their sponsorship, which led to a lot of people connected with the show being affected. The former WWE star didn't specify which particular tweet led to this, however, he went on to add that unlike what Velveteen Dream had allegedly done, Ryker had at least not "put a pee-pee camera" in his bathroom.

"I think there was an independent show that was sponsored by Pepsi. He made some tweet about Pepsi that was probably not good. Boys were getting a good payday being sponsored by a major soft drink. People set out to destroy him, sent the tweet to Pepsi and they pulled the sponsorship. I know that affected a lot of people at the local show. I stay off Twitter, I don’t know what he’s saying, but hey, he’s never put a pee-pee camera in my bathroom, I’ll tell you that much. I dig that about him." [8:03 - 8:37]

Like EC3, Vince Russo felt that Jaxson Ryker was underrated

After EC3, Vince Russo also talked about Ryker and mentioned how he felt that, given more time with the superstar, he could have helped him develop a Rambo-like character.

"I think if I’d worked with him longer, I would have developed that. Think about this for a second, there’s never been a wrestling character like Rambo. At the end of Rambo you saw the real guy when he cut that freaking promo, 'Nothing is over!' I mean, I really think that could have been something if developed correctly." [11:00 - 11:25]

Ryker remains a controversial figure now on Twitter. Despite a lot of released stars returning to WWE over the last few months, it does not appear that the former IMPACT Wrestling star will return anytime soon.

