"He's never told me that" - The Undertaker recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer about his in-ring status

The Godfather does not believe WWE legend The Undertaker will ever reverse his decision to retire from in-ring competition.

The 56-year-old officially retired in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 33 years in the wrestling business. Several former superstars attended The Deadman’s Final Farewell ceremony at Survivor Series 2020, including The Godfather.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, the 2016 WWE Hall of Famer disclosed a recent conversation he had with his long-time friend.

“He’s told me before, ‘I’m trying to get out but Vince [WWE Chairman Vince McMahon] just won’t let me go,'" said The Godfather. "When he told me the last time, he goes, ‘I’m done.’ And he’s never told me that, so if he does [wrestle] again, never say never, but I don’t think he will. I think he’s beyond that now.” [24:30-25:05]

The WWE icon defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Although fans did not know it at the time, the match turned out to be the last of his career.

What’s next for The Undertaker in WWE?

WrestleMania 38 is due to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3. WWE has not announced a date for the 2022 Hall of Fame, but the ceremony usually takes place in the days leading up to WrestleMania.

The Undertaker was born in Houston, Texas and currently resides in Austin, Texas. Due to his association with the state, it has been heavily speculated that the four-time WWE Champion will join the 2022 Hall of Fame.

As the picture above shows, The Phenom was seen in conversation with rapper Bad Bunny backstage at Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble event. However, he did not make an appearance on the show.

