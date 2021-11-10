"Interesting piece of business" - WWE legend on Vince McMahon's possible role in The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction

Bubba Ray Dudley believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. Last week, the Texas native attended a Dallas Cowboys football game to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held in Dallas on April 2-3, 2022.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley said Vince McMahon is the right person to induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame. He also commented on The Deadman possibly appearing as both of his WWE personas during the two-night event:

“To me, that is an interesting piece of business on live pay-per-view: Vince McMahon inducting The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame. And maybe night one you get the last ride of The American Bada**, and on night two is when we get the induction and we get the full-blown entrance,” Bubba Ray Dudley stated.

The Undertaker’s WWE career ended with a victory over AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Later in the year, WWE held a Final Farewell ceremony for the legendary superstar at Survivor Series.

Will Vince McMahon want to induct The Undertaker?

Vince McMahon previously inducted James Dudley (1994), Steve Austin (2009), and Donald Trump (2013) into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Although the WWE Chairman rarely makes on-screen appearances these days, Bubba Ray Dudley thinks he will make an exception for The Undertaker:

“If the conversation was going on amongst creative and Vince said, ‘Well, who we gonna have induct him?’ And everybody’s going, ‘You, Vince.’ ‘No, absolutely not, absolutely not. Ask Mark, see what he has to say.’ And Mark says, ‘Well, I want the old man.’ Then Vince is gonna do it,” he said.

Bubba Ray Dudley added that Steve Austin would also be a worthy Hall of Fame inductor for The Undertaker.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Vince McMahon induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 3 votes so far