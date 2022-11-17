"He's now boring and overrated" - Twitter explodes after Roman Reigns reaches another major milestone in WWE

Roman Reigns has been on an unstoppable run in WWE. Since switching to his Tribal Chief gimmick a couple of years ago, he is yet to be pinned.

He recently marked another major accomplishment in the company. According to WrestlingWorldCC, the 37-year-old has not been pinned for 1063 consecutive days.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns has not been pinned in 1063 consecutive days Roman Reigns has not been pinned in 1063 consecutive days 😳 https://t.co/OWnnf8mt9n

The WWE Universe has reacted to the same stat, and it's safe to say that most fans aren't pleased with it. Some claimed that Reigns' current run has gotten boring and predictable and that he isn't getting pinned anytime soon.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @WrestlingWCC And you could add another 137 to that because he’s not getting pinned on till wrestlemania @WrestlingWCC And you could add another 137 to that because he’s not getting pinned on till wrestlemania

WiseBeyondMyYears @sports_god1 @WrestlingWCC So your saying that BELT hasn't seen relevance in 1000 days.. ? Good to know. @WrestlingWCC So your saying that BELT hasn't seen relevance in 1000 days.. ? Good to know.

PT @Pat0802 @WrestlingWCC Because he's always home, gimme that title watch nobody pin me either if I stay home @WrestlingWCC Because he's always home, gimme that title watch nobody pin me either if I stay home 😂

Rey @vrayify @WrestlingWCC Because the Usos are always there to help @WrestlingWCC Because the Usos are always there to help

The last time Reigns was pinned in WWE was at the TLC premium live event in 2019. The last man to pin Reigns is current WWE RAW Superstar Baron Corbin.

Throughout his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Tribal Chief has already beaten top names, including Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre, among other prominent stars.

Teddy Long believes Nick Aldis could dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE veteran Teddy Long believes that Roman Reigns could be dethroned by Nick Aldis upon the latter's rumored debut. The former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently ended his tenure with the NWA.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long claimed Aldis could sign with WWE to take the belt from The Tribal Chief. He added that Aldis could reignite his feud with Cody Rhodes shortly afterward. Long said:

"That's money right there. But I'll kind of do it the other way around. I'll have Nick [Aldis] come in first and take the belt from Roman Reigns. I'd do it that way, and then he's out there celebrating, and of the out blue, here comes Cody."

Reigns is currently on the back of a big win over Logan Paul, whom he beat at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Fans will have to wait and see when he defends his title next.

Who do you think will be the next WWE star to pin Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

