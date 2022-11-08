Vince McMahon stepped down from all of his WWE duties in July after over 40 years in charge. One of the key aspects he oversaw was the company's creative department, where his say was final. EC3 recently slammed McMahon and his handling of the Otis-Mandy Rose storyline in 2020.

In early 2020, Vince McMahon got fully behind Otis as his romantic storyline with Mandy Rose received a positive reception from the audience. The organic nature of the story helped the former champion become popular among fans. But the program was abruptly dropped in the Thunderdome Era, and his push would end in late 2020.

Speaking to Vince Russo and Dr Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 gave his thoughts on why the Otis-Mandy Rose storyline worked so well. He slammed McMahon for taking away something that had gotten over organically:

"Here's the thing about the Mandy Rose thing. He's such a big kid. He had a really big crush on a really pretty girl. And that started in NXT, in developmental. He would be blushing, so it was cute and legitimate. Somehow, by the power of manifestation, it made it onto TV. And even on TV it worked, because it was real. Because it was coming from a real place. Mandy is very professional and worked with it and it was cool. And then what happens? 'Ah, it's working! Take it away!'" (4:09 - 4:49)

Vince Russo interjected, suggesting that McMahon may have been jealous of Otis. EC3 believed that it was possible and called the ex-WWE Chairman a nut and psychopath:

"Probably, because he [Vince McMahon] is a nut. He's a psychopath." (4:50-4:58)

Otis was once considered a 'total Vince McMahon project'

Around mid-2020, Fightful Select reported that Otis's push was due to him being a "total Vince McMahon project." This was evident when he surprisingly won the Money in the Bank contract.

It seemed as though McMahon was high on Otis because of his unique appeal and character work. However, the company apparently had no plans for him to become a world champion. As a result, he would lose the MITB briefcase to The Miz at Hell in a Cell 2020.

