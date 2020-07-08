Otis reportedly a 'total Vince McMahon project'

Many WWE fans wondered why Otis won the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Otis is one of Vince McMahon's favorite WWE Superstars right now.

Otis is a Vince McMahon guy

If earlier this year someone had said that Otis would be the next top guy that Vince McMahon was looking to push, you'd laugh it right off. It all began when Otis tried getting a date with Mandy Rose and the latter agreeing to one on Valentine's Day. To Otis' disappointment, Dolph Ziggler swooped in and stole his date while Otis watched them have a good time. In the subsequent weeks, it was revealed that Sonya Deville was the Superstar who was fiddling with Rose's life, complicating her love life.

After feuding for weeks, Otis and Dolph Ziggler met in a match at WrestleMania 36. Otis came out victorious after some assistance from Mandy Rose. Since then, Rose and Otis have been keeping each other company on SmackDown.

Since getting the girl of his dreams, Otis surprised the WWE Universe when he won the Money In The Bank Ladder match. The contract in the briefcase guarantees him a shot at the WWE Universal Championship that is held by Braun Strowman.

Vince McMahon's perception of Otis

According to reports from Fightful Select, Otis' current push is credited to Vince McMahon. It has been reported that The Chairman was the brain behind pairing Otis with Mandy Rose and putting the Money In The Bank briefcase on him. Apparently, Mr. Money In The Bank is one of Vince McMahon's favorites and a 'total Vince McMahon project'. Not only Otis but also his Heavy Machinery partner, Tucker, has made a positive impression backstage.

On the episode of SmackDown after winning the Money In The Bank briefcase, Otis teamed with Braun Strowman to take on the team of The Miz and John Morrison. After the match concluded and he had picked up the win, Otis teased a cash-in while the Universal Champion was distracted by Mandy Rose. The cash-in didn't come to fruition, but Otis is just one step away from winning his first singles championship in the WWE.

While Otis has been missing in action on the recent episodes of SmackDown, it doesn't mean that he has lost his push. With Vince McMahon behind him, Otis may just become the Universal Champion soon.