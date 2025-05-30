WWE fans are shocked at a recent shot taken against Big E. The fact that it was from his former best friend has made it worse.

Back in 2022, Big E was injured after a botched belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. The injury was a severe one and left him with a broken neck and fractures to his vertebrae as a result. Given the physical nature of wrestling, accidents can happen at any time, and the former champion chose not to blame Ridge Holland for it. Unfortunately, though, it meant that his wrestling career was brought to a halt. Now, Xavier Woods' actions have left fans shocked.

While E has not officially retired yet, and has not given up hope of a return at some time, it does not seem likely at this time. The New Day split up last year, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston kicking out Big E and blaming him for not being there, despite his injury. The two have taken several shots at him. Now, Woods has taken another indirect shot. He wished Ridge Holland a happy birthday and hoped it was his best one yet.

While this may seem innocuous, given the split of the New Day, the history of Ridge Holland, and Woods' never having done this before, the apparent implication of the wish became very clear to anyone paying attention and with knowledge of the incidents.

Fans were sure he was taking a shot and called him out on the wish, and had a lot to say. They could not believe that, given everything that happened, Woods was wishing Ridge Holland a happy birthday, clearly to spite Big E after the New Day finally split up last year. The fact that it was to take a shot at his former partner was not doubted by a single fan.

One fan was in disbelief and asked if Woods had lost their mind.

"He's officially lost his mind," they wrote.

Fans all decided to take shots at the star for what he had said. Some could not believe that he would go so far as to apparently attack his former teammate, and the general consensus was that it was shocking.

Some of the posts can be seen below.

Fans reacted to the wish (Credit: X.com)

Big E has not yet taken any action against the New Day since they decided to abandon him.

