"He's the one that can carry it" - Former WWE manager backs Bobby Lashley to win at WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on night one of WrestleMania 37 and the title match is evenly poised on paper.

Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, has backed Lashley to retain the WWE Championship successfully. The former WWE manager was a special guest on Sportskeeda's Wrestling's WrestleMania 37 preview show with Fightful Wrestling's Jeremy Lambert and Sid Pullar III (SP3).

Mantell predicted a win for Lashley and also enquired about the whereabouts of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate's WWE status is presently unclear, with all the focus being on Bobby Lashley's title defense.

"I have got to go with Bobby Lashley because I think he's the one that can carry it. What is the situation with Lesnar? Is he coming back or what?"

Dutch Mantell also spoke about The Hurt Business' split and noted WWE's trend of prematurely ending angles, teams and factions. Mantell said that Bobby Lashley had to win at WrestleMania 37 to legitimize The Hurt Business and the stable's recent work.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about the WWE Title match:

"I'm going to go with Lashley on this because he is with the Hurt Business, and are they trying to break the Hurt Business up? They already broke it. That's another thing; they don't let things, they don't let it grow, let it fly long enough for it to be ripe. They pull it off half-ripe, so they lose the whole flavor of it. But I think if they beat Lashley here, you would just think that the Hurt Business is just another team. Nothing to it. I'm going to go with Lashley on this one."

I thought it was possible: Dutch Mantell on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley rekindling their TNA rivalry in WWE

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to each other. The heavyweights locked horns for the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship in 2016 before returning to WWE.

Dutch Mantell, a former creative team member at TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, was asked whether he foresaw Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley being in a WWE Title match on a WrestleMania platform.

Mantell explained that both McIntyre and Lashley had ties to the WWE even though they wrestled outside after their respective releases.

Mantell always believed that a situation was possible wherein both the ex-TNA rivals would go on to compete against each other in a WWE ring.

"Did I think that? Not necessarily. I didn't think past next week. I'm trying to book next week's TV. I've been trying to think three or four years ahead, but Lashley had already been there, so he had the in, and McIntyre had already been there too, but they still needed, not necessarily, a lot of work; they just needed somebody to get behind them. So, was it unthinkable that they could have Lashley back and McIntyre back, not unthinkable? It can happen. I thought it was possible. Absolutely."

Who do you have in the WWE Championship match? Are you also on Dutch Mantell's side regarding a win for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37?

