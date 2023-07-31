"He's the only one capable"- Fans believe top WWE star should be the one to eventually dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time, begging the question of who can stop him. A new name that has risen to prominence in the last few months is LA Knight, and many believe he can be the one to eventually usurp The Head of the Table.

Despite his inconsistent booking, LA Knight has been receiving the loudest pop in every arena over the last few months, and more is popular than almost any other WWE Superstar. The megastar is also the leader in the merchandise department and has multiple t-shirts in the top 5 on the company's official website.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is as popular as ever and is undoubtedly the number-one star in the pro wrestling world. However, with the recent surge in Knight's popularity, many won't mind seeing the megastar dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Billy @BJames1969 @TheRajGiri It’s not crazy. He’s arguably their most over babyface right now.

jim varsallone @jimmyv3 @TheRajGiri That's what I've been thinking for a while now. That's the big pay-off, and the crowd reaction would be super huge.

Mxtt Binghxm @matt_bingham13 @TheRajGiri I've also pictured how old school it'd feel. It's a cheap thing to say a modern rock vs austin but it could be in a way. The perfect heel final boss versus the most over face who had to use his own voice to get over because the company was holding him down

Kirbyfan @EnidxAlden @TheRajGiri I would love that YEAH!!!!!

Sir Loin of Beefington @terrencegentry @TheRajGiri I'm not against this!! Have LA Knight beat Roman. Cody beats LA Knight. All within a shoemrt period. Imagine the excitement & emotional ride for the fans!!!

Aaron @CashACNZ @TheRajGiri Jeezzz wow.

Could have a rock stone cold sitch

Roman Reigns will defend the title at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will be putting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief will face his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat.

While many have been backing Main Event Jey to come out on top, the chances of that happening are minimal. Mark Henry also listed his problem with the former tag team champion, noting that the latter is not showing confidence:

"I hate seeing Jey in the corner, conflicted, looking down, kinda looking around. Wanna see him standing. I want the referee, everybody make him back up. I'm standing by the rope looking you in your eye. I'm gonna eyeball Solo. I'm gonna eyeball Paul Heyman. And when everybody's in the ring, I'm gonna back up. I'll give you the ring."

The WWE legend continued:

"But I'm gonna hold the mic and I'm gonna be waving that mic like, 'I can't wait to tell you what's on my mind right now, Roman. Go ahead, you got the floor, you're The Tribal Chief. Say it, say what you need to say.' I wanna see that level of confidence because if you get that, then you really believe that he's gonna win. I'm doubtful right now. I want him to but the optics tell me that he doubts himself."

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3



He had Roman Reigns cracking up pic.twitter.com/tpGEBZWVER Jey Uso is so unserious especially extremely serious situationsHe had Roman Reigns cracking up

It has been speculated that The Bloodline storyline will be coming to an end after SummerSlam, and Roman Reigns will move on to a new feud. Could fans get their desire to see LA Knight face The Tribal Chief?

