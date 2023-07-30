"I'm doubtful right now" - WWE legend has a problem with Jey Uso ahead of high-stakes clash with Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is not confident of Jey Uso's chances against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Jey will collide with The Head of The Table at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The two cousins will battle it out in Tribal Combat - where anything goes and no interference from family members. The fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be hanging in the balance.

This week on The Busted Open podcast, Henry urged Jey Uso to show more confidence in front of Roman Reigns and his entourage.

"I hate seeing Jey in the corner, conflicted, looking down, kinda looking around. Wanna see him standing. I want the referee, everybody make him back up. I'm standing by the rope looking you in your eye. I'm gonna eyeball Solo. I'm gonna eyeball Paul Heyman. And when everybody's in the ring, I'm gonna back up. I'll give you the ring."

He mentioned that former Right Hand Man should step up to The Tribal Chief and go toe-to-toe with him on the microphone.

The Hall of Famer felt that Uso was lacking confidence and was not convinced that he could take Roman down at SummerSlam.

"But I'm gonna hold the mic and I'm gonna be waving that mic like, 'I can't wait to tell you what's on my mind right now, Roman. Go ahead, you got the floor, you're the Tribal Chief. Say it, say what you need to say.' I wanna see that level of confidence because if you get that, then you really believe that he's gonna win. I'm doubtful right now. I want him to but the optics tell me that he doubts himself." [From 8:27 - 9:47]

Roman Reigns planted Jey Uso with a series of Spears on SmackDown

Jey Uso was in a singles match against Grayson Waller on SmackDown as Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa watched from the ramp. After a hard-fought battle, Uso finally picked up the win.

However, he didn't get time to celebrate as The Enforcer attacked from behind. Just as Jey looked to get the upper hand, Roman also joined the melee. The number game was too much for the number one contender as he fell to two Samoan Spike-Spear combos.

Roman Reigns berated "Main Event" Jey as he lay in the middle of the ring, still showing the effects of the onslaught.

Do you think Jey Uso will take down Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.