Jey Uso annihilated by Bloodline members on WWE SmackDown after stealing a page out of top champion's book

Jey Uso was laid out by his cousins, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

During the kick-off segment, The Tribal Chief and Uso got into a verbal duel, and the latter seemingly gaslighted Reigns by asserting he would beat him at the 2023 SummerSlam because he has already pinned The Tribal Chief.

Then Grayson Waller met the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion backstage and tried to give Jey the "Waller rub," offering him a spot on the show after he loses at SummerSlam. Jey Uso responded to the 33-year-old star by slapping him in the face.

In the main event, the former tag team champion went head-to-head with the Australian superstar. However, Roman Reigns, Sikoa, and Paul Heyman distracted the former Bloodline member by appearing at the ringside during the contest.

The match's closing moment saw Jey staring down the Head of the Table, hitting a spear on his opponent, followed by the Uso Splash for the win.

After the bout, Jey Uso avoided The Enforcer's spike, rocking his younger brother with a superkick. Reigns rushed in only to be hit with a spear! Unfortunately, Solo stopped the splash, leading to a brutal beatdown of The Tribal Chief's former right-hand man.

The situation has reached the boiling point between the two stars as they will look to go all out on each other during their Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

What did you think of SmackDown's main event tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023