"He's the only one left" - Fans want 37-year-old WWE star to finally dethrone Gunther

Gunther is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars right now. His run with the Intercontinental Championship has broken numerous records, and he is on track to become the longest-reigning champion in the title's history. However, some fans feel that Chad Gable could be the one to dethrone the champion.

The Austrian star lifted the title by defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 episode of SmackDown. He has held the title for over 400 days since then, vanquishing anyone who has stood in his way. Gunther is undefeated as a singles star since he debuted on the main roster.

His most recent defense came at Money in the Bank 2023 when he defeated Matt Riddle in a hard-hitting match to retain the title. The former NXT UK Champion has faced Chad Gable before in a title match at a house show, although it was a triple-threat match that also involved Matt Riddle. However, the two are yet to face each other in singles competition.

Considering the supreme in-ring ability of both men, a singles match would definitely be a must-watch. The WWE Universe was understandably excited at the prospect, with some even suggesting that the Olympian should be the one to end Gunther's historic reign.

WWE star Matt Riddle spoke about wanting to end Gunther's reign

A number of big names have tried to end Gunther's run with the title but have failed in doing so.

Matt Riddle came close but couldn't get over the finishing line. He spoke about his attempt at capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship on WWE's The Bump.

"I think he has something to prove right now. It's just really hard to get one up. On top of that, he's got his henchmen, Ludwig and Giovanni, and some other things," said Riddle.

Matt Riddle continued:

"Now with the title around his waist and beating guys like Sheamus, beating guys like Drew, beating guys like me, his confidence is growing. Like I said, not a fan of the guy. I don't like his haircut, I don't like the way he talks, I don't like the way he looks, I don't like the way he smells. But at the end of the day, the guy is the Intercontinental Champion. He's on his way to breaking Honky Tonk's record. I was hoping to stop that. But I didn't." [From 24:08 - 25:07]

Gunther has beaten the likes of Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman throughout his reign. Could Chad Gable be the one to dethrone The Ring General?