"I was hoping to stop that" - Popular WWE Superstar admits wanting to destroy Gunther's historic title reign

WWE star Matt Riddle spoke about trying to cut short Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Imperium leader has been the champion for 400+ days. He has had successful title defenses against the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre, among others.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Riddle claimed that facing the Ring General was different back in Evolve. He explained how the champ has grown in confidence over the years and wins over the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and other formidable opponents have made him tougher.

He mentioned that he wanted to stop the star from breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record of the longest IC title reign, but he couldn't.

"I think he has something to prove right now. It's just really hard to get one up. On top of that, he's got his henchmen, Ludwig and Giovanni, and some other things," said Riddle.

Matt Riddle continued:

"Now with the title around his waist and beating guys like Sheamus, beating guys like Drew, beating guys like me, his confidence is growing. Like I said, not a fan of the guy. I don't like his haircut, I don't like the way he talks, I don't like the way he looks, I don't like the way he smells. But at the end of the day, the guy is the Intercontinental Champion. He's on his way of breaking Honky Tonk's record. I was hoping to stop that. But I didn't." [From 24:08 - 25:07]

Gunther now has his sights set on Drew McIntyre

This week, Gunther won a hard-earned victory over Riddle. He laid out The Original Bro with a devastating Powerbomb for the win.

After the match, The Ring General got on top of the announcer's desk and delivered a passionate promo. He claimed that all the fans attended RAW to see him.

He called out Drew McIntyre and claimed that the Scottish Warrior was no match for the dominant leader of Imperium.

