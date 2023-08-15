"He's very particular about his image" - EC3 comments on WWE hiring major free agent (Exclusive)

EC3 recently stated that if Nick Aldis were to join WWE as a wrestler, he must go through other rivals before feuding with Cody Rhodes.

Recent reports about Aldis trying out for a backstage producer's role in WWE haven't gone down well with a section of fans. Many still clamor to still see him sign as a full-time wrestler and feud with one of his best rivals, Cody Rhodes, with whom he went back and forth over the NWA World Title back in 2018.

It'll be interesting to see how things turn out for Nick Aldis and if he indeed joins WWE in a backstage capacity. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that though Nick Aldis was a known name in the wrestling business, he still didn't have a mainstream appeal. He added that if the company was bringing in Aldis as a wrestler, they mustn't have him feud with Cody immediately.

EC3 added that WWE must introduce the 36-year-old performer through other storylines before pitting him against The American Nightmare.

"Nick has a name in wrestling, but it's not like he has a super mainstream name. That's what I would say about myself too. It's not mainstream news if EC3 is back in WWE and teaming with Cody. Whoever knows Cody they are like, who's this other guy? Because it takes time to build somebody. It would have to be a fresh start. He would have to be involved in something different, which I'm not sure if he would want to do because he's very particular about his image and his professionalism, which maybe holds him back," said EC3. [4:48 - 5:24]

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long wants Nick Aldis to make a name for himself in WWE before facing Cody Rhodes

In a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that if WWE hired Nick Aldis as a wrestler, they must take it slow before having him face Cody Rhodes. The Hall of Famer explained that the former NWA Champion must rake up several wins before he becomes a credible name to go against Cody.

"Well, there are so many guys they can feed him (Nick Aldis) to before he gets to Cody Rhodes. They gotta build the guy. So don't give it right away. Let him make a name for himself. Let him build some credibility and build himself, and then he stops by Cody one day and says, 'Hey, I ain't forgot about you,'" said Teddy Long.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis are currently tied in singles competition, and fans heavily anticipate a third and decisive match between them.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here