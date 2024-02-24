"He's playing a bad guy here" - Wrestling veteran picks out a problem with The Rock's new persona on WWE TV (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke about some issues with The Rock's recent heel turn on TV.

The Great One has made it clear that he is siding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline heading into WrestleMania. This past week on SmackDown, he went full heel and proceeded to mock the fans for wanting Cody Rhodes to finish his story. However, after the show went off the air, fans shared videos of the star on social media, hugging and interacting with the fans.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned that it was funny to see The Rock berating the fans on TV as part of his new gimmick and then breaking character to hug fans after the cameras stopped rolling. He pointed out that the star was probably treating his role in The Bloodline as one of his movie characters and playing along as a heel.

"I think he dressed like the old Rock there. He's been very sarcastic, he's been nasty to the fans, but when the cameras go off, people are showing videos of him schmoozing and hugging the fans. So, I think his all attitude is this is his character right now like if he was put in one of the movies with Vin Diesel or someone. He's playing a bad guy here." [From 1:35 onwards]

With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see how The Rock's presence influences the main event at the Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on The Rock being involved with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

