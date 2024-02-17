[WATCH] The Rock broke character when The Bloodline left after SmackDown went off-air

The Rock broke character after the cameras stopped rolling on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The show's final segment saw The Great One officially joining The Bloodline. He took a massive shot at the WWE Universe for wanting Cody Rhodes to headline WrestleMania instead of wanting to see him take on Roman Reigns.

After the show went off the air, The Rock shook hands with his fellow Bloodline members. After Roman Reigns and others went backstage, The Brahma Bull broke his heel character and spent some time interacting with fans.

The veteran's mannerisms after the show went off the air were similar to what happened 21 years ago. On the road to WrestleMania XIX in 2003, the former WWE Champion took massive shots at the Toronto crowd on an episode of RAW. That night, after the show went off-air, he spent some time interacting with fans in a character-breaking moment.

Now that The Rock has joined The Bloodline, it remains to be seen what happens during the final moments of WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes might be in for another disappointing loss if The Bloodline also interferes in the main event this time.

