"He’s been a positive light" - 2-time WWE champion on CM Punk's contributions behind the scenes

CM Punk's return to WWE as an active performer after the injury has been on the audience's mind for a while. Current NXT Champion Trick Williams recently spoke about The Second City Saint and his contributions behind the scenes on the white and gold brand.

CM Punk has largely contributed to the weekly product heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. After getting injured at Royal Rumble 2024, The Second City Saint continued to appear on Monday Night RAW as he feuded with Drew McIntyre.

However, the veteran has often been spotted at the developmental brand. During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, the former North American Champion and current NXT Champion spoke highly of CM Punk and detailed The Best in the World's contribution to the developmental brand behind the scenes.

“Mentor is a perfect way to put it, man. He has been a blessing for all of us who would take the time to actually go talk to him and reach out to him. He’s helped me with a few things that I feel like, if the crowd knew about it, they would be very grateful that he did. I’ll just leave it there. Shoutout to CM Punk. He’s been a positive light for all of us here in NXT," said Williams. [H/T: Wrestling News Co]

Konnan believes CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle 2024

After The Second City Saint was injured at Royal Rumble 2024, he was viciously attacked by Drew McIntyre on the following episode of Monday Night RAW. The two stars have been at each other's throats for a while on the red brand.

It's been a few weeks and CM Punk hasn't appeared on the weekly product heading into WWE Clash at The Castle 2024. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan believes that WWE is keeping Punk away from weekly television, as The Second City Saint will most likely cost The Scottish Warrior in Glasgow.

Regardless of which star walks out with the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther has a guaranteed shot at the title at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's rivalry with Drew McIntyre? Sound off using the discuss button.

