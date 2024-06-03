Wrestling veteran feels 45-year-old star could cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle

WWE star Drew McIntyre will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed if there would be some shenanigans in the matchup.

McIntyre has been in a rivalry with Punk ever since the Royal Rumble. CM Punk has been a major attraction for WWE since he returned at Survivor Series 2023. The Scottish Warrior was not happy to see the star back and called him a hypocrite. He felt that the Straight Edge Superstar would destroy the locker room again and leave the company.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan questioned why Punk has been off TV for the last few weeks. He felt that the star hadn't been with the company for the last decade and he should get more TV time. He predicted that Punk could cost Drew the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.

"I'm not sure why Punk has not been on the shows lately, because he's always in a great to good segment. Maybe they don't want to expose him too much but he hasn't been there in like 10 years, right? The fact, see if you agree with me on this, the fact that Drew keeps mentioning him makes me think that Punk is gonna f*ck him in that Castle match." [5:21 - 5:43]

Drew McIntyre fired shots at CM Punk

WWE was in Binghamton, New York over the weekend for their Summer Supershow. During the show, Drew McIntyre once again took shots at CM Punk.

The Scottish Warrior noticed a fan wearing a Punk shirt and walked up to him. McIntyre told the fan that he wasted his money buying Punk's merchandise.

He claimed Punk would never show up because he was always injured. The whole incident was posted on WWE's social media handles as well.

It will be interesting to see if Punk does indeed show up at Clash at the Castle in Drew McIntyre's home country and ruin his chances at winning championship gold.

