2-time WWE Champion takes a shot at CM Punk's injuries; buries him in front of crowd 

CM Punk made a grand comeback at Survivor Series on November 26, 2023. However, a vicious injury dampened all the expectations fans had from the ‘Best in The World.’ Despite this, his loyal fans still expect to see him almost every week on Monday Night Raw. However, a two-time WWE Champion recently took a shot at Punk and insulted him in front of the crowd.

Drew McIntyre has been in a heated rivalry with CM Punk ever since the Straight Edge Superstar cost him his WWE Heavyweight Championship. WWE added a new clip on Instagram from a live show where The Scottish Opportunist spoke to a Punk fan.

The fan was wearing a CM Punk t-shirt and Drew McIntyre asked him why he did so when he knew Punk wasn’t going to come.

“When @dmcintyrewwe sees that @cmpunk shirt… 👀 #WWEBinghamton.”

The fan said that one can’t predict when the Straight Edge Superstar would arrive. Upon hearing this, Drew McIntyre took a shot at CM Punk and laughed off the support for the injured superstar. He even said that the fan was wasting his money on Punk’s merch and that he should instead support the Scottish superstar who was always available.

Drew McIntyre will soon face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Clash at the Castle PLE. Interestingly, while The Best in the World is currently in a feud with McIntyre, the latter's victory in Glasgow would actually be beneficial for Punk.

CM Punk has a window to a title opportunity

Drew McIntyre isn’t known for playing low stakes whenever he enters the ring. The Scottish Psychopath made an appearance in a dark match on the May 31, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Notably, before he began his fight, he announced that if he won at Clash at the Castle, he would give Punk a title match at SummerSlam.

While this would be a golden opportunity for Punk, he will need to recover in time for SummerSlam on August 3, 2024. The rest depends on Drew McIntyre to pull off a victory on his home turf. It will be interesting to see if their rivalry reaches the point of a title match at SummerSlam.