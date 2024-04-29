When will CM Punk return to WWE from his triceps injury? Exploring his ideal time for comeback 

CM Punk has been out of in-ring action since Royal Rumble earlier this year as he has been recovering from a torn triceps injury. However, the Second City Saint will be part of the Draft pool on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, which will be the second night of the WWE Draft 2024.

Moreover, Punk also made his appearance last week at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati after SmackDown went off the air and shed light on his comeback. Therefore, speculation and rumors of his return have been swirling since then, with fans wondering about his return timeline.

Giving an update on his recuperation, the Straight Edge Superstar stated that although he has not fully healed his triceps, his return is getting closer. It appears that CM Punk will return to in-ring action in WWE in 2–3 months.

The 45-year-old star has already been involved in mild physicality, which hints that he is running ahead of his recovery timeline. Furthermore, Punk's involvement in the WWE Draft 2024 seems to indicate that his return is on the horizon, as the company would not have included him in the Draft pool in case of any uncertainty.

Therefore, the fans can expect him to be fully back on WWE television by June or July of this year. CM Punk is highly expected to compete at SummerSlam this year.

WWE could still use CM Punk on television despite his injury

CM Punk is one of the top stars and has been garnering a lot of hype among the fans. While Punk is still a ways off from making his in-ring comeback due to his tricep injury, the Stamford-based promotion may utilize him in a non-physical role in WWE programming until he returns to the squared-circle.

The Second City Saint is currently involved in one of the greatest rivalries in WWE, involving Drew McIntyre. This feud will likely run the entire summer and culminate at SummerSlam this year. Therefore, CM Punk could make sporadic appearances on WWE programming to build this storyline.

A long-term buildup to this rivalry could transcend the heights of pro wrestling and be one of the biggest storylines of this summer. Therefore, WWE could use Punk on television to hype up his feud with McIntyre, as the former has been seen making his involvement with The Scottish Warrior lately.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the Straight Edge Superstar would be involved in a non-physical role in WWE programming to move the wagons of his feud with Drew McIntyre, which would seemingly culminate at SummerSlam 2024.

