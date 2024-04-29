The Rock may have unintentionally ruined one of WWE's biggest storylines of the summer; what did he do?

WWE has seen numerous storylines in the past that have transcended the realm of pro wrestling and blurred the lines between reality and fiction. The Stamford-based promotion was seemingly on the verge of weaving one of the iconic storylines this year involving Drew McIntyre.

However, The Rock may have unintentionally ruined what was supposed to be the biggest storyline of the summer. WWE was apparently on the brink of recreating CM Punk's infamous 2011 storyline with McIntyre, as the latter did not sign a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

However, WWE's potential plans to create the greatest storyline of this year's summer might have been washed away with The Final Boss' announcement of Drew McIntyre signing a new contract with the company.

CM Punk's 2011 storyline in WWE

During the summer of 2011, CM Punk battled John Cena at Money in the Bank for the WWE Championship. Interestingly, it was also the last day of his WWE contract, as Punk refused to sign a new deal with the company despite Vince McMahon's constant efforts.

Shockingly, the Straight Edge Superstar defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship in his hometown of Chicago in the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Following this, CM Punk took the title with him and left the Stamford-based promotion as his contract expired.

However, what happened a couple of weeks later shocked the WWE Universe. Punk returned to the company with his WWE Championship and a new theme song and confronted the newly crowned champion, John Cena, on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Both superstars were standing toe-to-toe, holding their respective WWE Championships, which was an unprecedented scenario. It was the biggest storyline back in that summer, which transcended the realm of storytelling, blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality.

How was WWE on the verge of recreating it?

WWE was on the verge of recreating CM Punk's 2011 storyline with Drew McIntyre, as the latter was involved in a similar situation. Despite being a part of one of the most intriguing storylines with the Second City Saint, McIntyre chose not to sign a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion earlier.

The Scottish Warrior is currently working as an anti-hero, a similar situation Punk was in back then. Moreover, Drew McIntyre is expected to win the World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown of Glasgow, UK, at Clash at the Castle this year on June 15.

Therefore, WWE had a very good avenue to repeat the incredible storyline. The 38-year-old star could have won the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event in his hometown and left the promotion, repeating what CM Punk did back in 2011.

Drew McIntyre could have then returned a few months later and confronted the Straight Edge Superstar to resume his rivalry with him. It had the potential to give rise to the biggest storyline of the summer, given the fact that McIntyre and Punk's rivalry has gone to a whole new level.

How has The Rock spoiled it?

The Rock may have unintentionally ruined what was supposed to be the greatest storyline of this summer. Amid the wavering uncertainty of McIntyre's WWE contract, The Final Boss took to Instagram and revealed that the 38-year-old star has inked a new deal with the company.

WWE had a very good opportunity to keep it clandestine, as the Stamford-based promotion could have capitalized on it for storyline purposes. Very few storylines go beyond the confines of narratives, and if WWE had kept it a secret, this one might have blurred the boundaries between reality and fiction.

However, The Rock's revelation of Drew McIntyre signing a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion may have ruined WWE's moment to recreate history and unintentionally derailed what was on the verge of becoming the biggest storyline of this summer.

