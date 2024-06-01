  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2024
  • [VIDEO] CM Punk offered a title shot by 7-time champion after SmackDown goes off the air

[VIDEO] CM Punk offered a title shot by 7-time champion after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 01, 2024 03:19 GMT
Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube
CM Punk addressing the WWE Universe [Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube]

CM Punk's return to the ring is edging closer and closer. With a six-month window (reportedly) for recovery, he could be back by WWE SummerSlam. And if a certain seven-time champion is the one holding the world title, then he could have a guaranteed title shot, just not at SummerSlam though. After SmackDown went off the air, he was offered a title shot.

This week on SmackDown, the show ended in a huge shocking turn of events, as AJ Styles turned on Cody Rhodes to restart their rivalry. After the show went off the air, Sheamus would defeat Ludwig Kaiser, and Drew McIntyre would come out to face Jey Uso.

The seven-time champion, including world titles and tag team titles in WWE, Drew McIntyre ended up cutting a promo on CM Punk as usual, telling him that when he wins at Clash at the Castle, he will offer Punk a title shot:

also-read-trending Trending

The shots at Punk haven't stopped for McIntyre, whether it's on social media or on Monday Night RAW. The story has taken its twists and turns as Punk is directly responsible for McIntyre losing the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

Since Gunther is receiving a World Heavyweight Title shot at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

Punk vs. McIntyre is expected by many fans to be the feud of the year.

Meet Randy Orton's lovely wife HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी