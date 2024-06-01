[VIDEO] CM Punk offered a title shot by 7-time champion after SmackDown goes off the air

CM Punk's return to the ring is edging closer and closer. With a six-month window (reportedly) for recovery, he could be back by WWE SummerSlam. And if a certain seven-time champion is the one holding the world title, then he could have a guaranteed title shot, just not at SummerSlam though. After SmackDown went off the air, he was offered a title shot.

This week on SmackDown, the show ended in a huge shocking turn of events, as AJ Styles turned on Cody Rhodes to restart their rivalry. After the show went off the air, Sheamus would defeat Ludwig Kaiser, and Drew McIntyre would come out to face Jey Uso.

The seven-time champion, including world titles and tag team titles in WWE, Drew McIntyre ended up cutting a promo on CM Punk as usual, telling him that when he wins at Clash at the Castle, he will offer Punk a title shot:

Trending

Expand Tweet

The shots at Punk haven't stopped for McIntyre, whether it's on social media or on Monday Night RAW. The story has taken its twists and turns as Punk is directly responsible for McIntyre losing the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

Since Gunther is receiving a World Heavyweight Title shot at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

Expand Tweet

Punk vs. McIntyre is expected by many fans to be the feud of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback