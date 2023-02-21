"He's prickly personality" - Kenny Omega hasn't proved his drawing power to sign with WWE, says wrestling veteran

Kenny Omega hasn't proven his drawing abilities in AEW, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

Despite being a former AEW World Champion and one of the company's EVPs, there have been reports of the 39-year-old star possibly departing the Jacksonville-based promotion to sign with WWE.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran discussed the possibility of Omega signing with WWE.

"Well, I agree because what is he now? 37-38? He is now older than Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson when I brought them to Smoky Mountain Wrestling... well 39, there you go. So he is a 40-year-old guy, he has got no proven record in his only competition of drawing any ratings, if quite the opposite. They know he's prickly personality and he's in it for his art," said Cornette.

The veteran continued:

"I've said it before, if they made an offer for him it would be so the other guys wouldn't have him just to disrupt them and it's a minute expense on the WWE's part but also two things would happen, they would think he's a complete imbecile or lunatic with the way that he thinks and talks and acts and views things or conversely they would give him a nervous breakdown with the way that the WWE thinks acts and talks about things." [From 10:08 to 11:19]

Kenny Omega has achieved a lot in AEW

Since the inception of AEW in 2019, Kenny Omega has been one of the primary stars of the promotion.

He is a former AEW World Champion and has also won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Hangman Adam Page. Omega is also a two-time and current AEW World Trios Champion, having won the titles with The Young Bucks.

Kenny Omega is also a double champion, having won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year. He defeated Will Ospreay to win the title.

