"He's probably back there playing with his puppets" - WWE Superstar takes shots at Bray Wyatt ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE star LA Knight recently spoke on the whereabouts of his former adversary Bray Wyatt.

Knight had a lengthy rivalry with Wyatt earlier this year. After some run-ins on SmackDown for a few weeks, the two stars finally met at Royal Rumble in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Bray got the victory in what turned out to be a bizarre encounter, with Uncle Howdy also making an appearance.

LA Knight was in an exclusive interview with Gorilla Position ahead of Money in the Bank. When asked about The Eater of Worlds, Knight replied that he was possibly playing with his puppets. The outspoken star made it clear that he didn't care about Wyatt and was focused on capturing the coveted contract.

"Hell, I don't know. He's probably back there playing with his puppets again. I don't know where he went, I don't know what he's doing. Maybe we'll see him, maybe we won't. All I can worry about is tomorrow night, picking that Money in the Bank case, yeah!" [2:41 - 2:52]

You can watch the full interview here:

A recent picture of Bray Wyatt has been doing the rounds

A new picture of Bray Wyatt surfaced on Twitter, just days before Money in the Bank. In the image, Bray looks to be incredibly jacked and in great physical shape.

Wyatt returned to WWE last year during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. He had a match against Knight at Royal Rumble and then started a feud with Bobby Lashley. However, the blockbuster match for WrestleMania was scrapped, and Wyatt has not been seen on TV for months.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will show up at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

