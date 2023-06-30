WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is looking in great shape during his hiatus.

It's been a while since fans saw Wyatt on WWE TV. He was removed from television on the road to WrestleMania 39 and hasn't been seen in the company since.

A recent picture of Bray Wyatt is currently going viral on Wrestling Twitter. Wyatt is looking jacked in the picture in question. Check it out below:

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return last year

Wyatt's release in 2021 left many fans disappointed. His WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022 generated massive buzz among wrestling fans. The Eater of Worlds went on to feud with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown and later kicked off a feud with Bobby Lashley as WrestleMania 39 loomed closer. Unfortunately, the feud was scrapped as Wyatt got ill and was removed from WWE TV.

Here's what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said about Wyatt back then:

"He's ill. He was supposed to be at the show Friday and he was not so he's still ill. They did do a quick tease of him so he's not gone from the company. When I asked this week if he was going to be wrestling Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, I did not get an answer and they did not promote that match on either show at all."

Wyatt's removal from WWE TV gave birth to speculation that he had left the company. Meltzer addressed this as well and had the following to say:

"I was not given an answer so my gut is that it's up in the air. I was not told a no, I was not told a yes. I was just told that he is ill. I guess it's out of their hands right now. But he's still with the company. I know there's people who think that he quit the company but they did do a tease on Friday Night SmackDown show..." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

As per recent reports, the promotion has plans to have Wyatt resume his feud with Bobby Lashley upon his return. The former Universal Champion's fans would love to see him back on WWE TV soon.

