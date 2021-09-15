"He's not at quite the level of a Ronda Rousey" – Paul Heyman on current WWE star

Gable Steveson is currently not at the level of someone like Ronda Rousey, as per Paul Heyman in his chat with TMZ.

Steveson has signed a deal with WWE following his success at the Tokyo Olympics. Steveson previously trained with former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar himself. He has all the ingredients to make it big in WWE in the near future.

Heyman was asked by TMZ about Steveson and his future in the squared circle. Heyman stated that the 21-year-old WWE Superstar is currently not quite at the level of Rousey, Lesnar, or Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As first reported by @ESPN, WWE has announced the signing of Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion @GableSteveson to an exclusive agreement! https://t.co/KWRnei182f pic.twitter.com/4gowLEhzIT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2021

Heyman added that Steveson is smart enough to be listening to his advice so far. Check out Heyman's full comments below.

"Now, we'll see how he does in WWE. He's not at quite the level of a Ronda Rousey or a Brock Lesnar, certainly not of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. So far, Gable Steveson understands to listen to the wise man and he's doing alright with that counsel," said Heyman. [H/T to TMZ]

Ronda Rousey's year-long WWE run was a huge success

Rousey had a one-year stint with WWE in 2018-19. The former UFC fighter did incredibly well for herself on the main roster and had one of the most successful rookie years in WWE history.

Rousey debuted at the 2018 Royal Rumble and went on to compete in her first match at WrestleMania 34. Rousey teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in a winning effort against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' later defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018 to win the RAW Women's title. She held the belt until WrestleMania 35, where she made history along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. This was the first time that women headlined WrestleMania.

Rousey lost the match to Lynch and, immediately, went on a hiatus from WWE TV. Rousey has yet to return to the WWE ring.

Are you excited to see Gable Steveson on the WWE roster? Do you think he could have a rookie year as successful as Rousey?

