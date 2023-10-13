"He's not really a great technical wrestler" - WWE legend opens up about Gunther (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how, despite not being a great technical wrestler, Gunther could take down anybody in WWE with his brute power.

The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. He's elevated the title to unforeseen levels with his incredible reign and a string of memorable matches over the last two years. Gunther is also one of the toughest workers in all wrestling, with many performers becoming victims of his hard-hitting offense.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell first mentioned that the Imperium leader may not be the best technical wrestler in the world. However, the wrestling veteran feels Gunther more than compensated for that by simply overpowering his opponents with his strength and stiff wrestling style.

"That's Gunther's whole deal. He's not a really great technical wrestler, but he just beats the cr*p out of you, which everybody in the world can relate to," Dutch Mantell said. [3:24 - 3:34]

Bill Apter thinks CM Punk could return to WWE to challenge Gunther

On the recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE after nine years and challenging The Ring General for the IC Title.

Furthermore, the veteran journalist believes The Straight Edge Superstar could also be the one to end Gunther's historic reign.

"I don't know; maybe he'll (CM Punk) go for the Intercontinental Title. Maybe he's the guy who'll beat Gunther. I don't know, it's too early to say," Bill Apter said.

For now, the Imperium leader is focused on defending his title against fellow behemoth Bronson Reed on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

