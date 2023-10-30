"He's really over with me" - Wrestling legend wants top WWE Superstar to face Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently expressed his desire to see IC Champion Gunther get into the ring with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The Ring General has gone from strength to strength in recent months. Not only is he the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, but he's also one of the most dominant titleholders in WWE history. Though he looks in no danger of losing his gold, many fans have been clamoring to see the Imperium leader be pushed into the main event picture and compete for the World Title.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about Gunther possibly going to war with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE.

He also explained how the IC Champion was over without having to resort to any tactics to get the fans to cheer for him. Mantell did, however, advise the global juggernaut not to present Gunther weaker than any of his opponents.

"A match I'd like to see is, this is dream matchmaking, Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther. I would love to see that. Or Gunther vs. Roman Reigns. Nobody expects Gunther to win it, but that guy's over. And he doesn't beg for it. All those guys going there and saying, cheer me. Gunther just walks out there. He's really over with me, and I think they can do almost anything with him as long as they don't beat him right in the middle and make him look weak," said Dutch Mantel. [4:35 - 5:15]

Check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes on Gunther's rise in WWE

In an interview last week, Cody Rhodes spoke extensively about how Gunther has become one of the most feared names in WWE today. The American Nightmare mentioned that though the Intercontinental Champion may not be the friendliest person around, he was outdoing himself week after week with his work ethic.

"The point is every time they see you, you're supposed to have grown. You're supposed to be better or at least reaching your optimal or maximum potential. And with him, we haven't even seen the maximum potential yet. Every week he does something more special. Not the friendliest guy, by no means. An absolutely outstanding sports entertainer, wrestler, all those things," said Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Gunther vs. Cody is another dream match waiting to materialize. With both performers on RAW, it's only a matter of time before their paths collide.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here