"He's the reason I'm here" - Grayson Waller comments on WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Grayson Waller recently opened up about WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano, against whom he went to war at NXT: Stand and Deliver 2023.

Waller was embroiled in a heated feud with Shawn Michaels ahead of Stand and Deliver. Shawn Michaels picked Gargano as the 33-year-old's opponent at the event in an unsanctioned match. Though the former NXT World Champion walked out with the win, Waller also earned plaudits for his performance.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Grayson Waller lavished praise on Johnny Gargano, explaining how he's a pioneer in NXT. He also took shots at Gargano for picking WWE's main roster over the former black-and-gold brand.

"He is what NXT is. When you think of NXT, I think he established it. He's the reason I'm here. If he didn't do those things in the past, maybe I wouldn't have the opportunities that I have. But it's mine now. I find it disrespectful that he says he's still NXT when he ran off. He had the opportunity to come back, but he went to RAW. And now he wants to come back to my house," said Grayson Waller. (5:06 - 5:26)

Check out the full video below:

Grayson Waller wants a match with Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 40

Though he hasn't made it to the main roster yet, Grayson Waller is already cooking up plans for a potential blockbuster match for WrestleMania 40. In a recent interview, Waller explained that though the YouTube sensation was great, he wanted to "expose" him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"When I think of WrestleMania, I think of like star power, eyes, camera clicks. Can you imagine Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Now, I don’t know if we are against each other, or maybe we are on the same side, but I think that is a match that needs to happen. Logan is very good at what he does, but I would love to expose him on the grandest stage," said Waller.

Considering both Grayson Waller and Logan Paul are two of WWE's best trash talkers, a feud between them could feature several memorable promo battles.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes