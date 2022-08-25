"He's smart enough" - WWE legend on a potentially unpopular change The Rock will make when running for President (Exclusive)

The Rock has been speaking about the possibility of running for President of the United States for a while now. Given that it is the most important and powerful seat, it's no surprise that the idea of a movie star and former wrestler running for office has been shut down by many. However, WWE legend Mark Henry is fully supportive of him and discussed one major change he could make if he ventures into politics.

The Rock is undoubtedly the biggest name in professional wrestling and is one of the highest-paid actors in the world of Hollywood. His legendary tenure with the company only lasted 7 years, although his impact was massive enough to make him a megastar.

Dwayne Johnson has made no secret in his ambitions to potentially run for President of the United States of America. Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, his former Nation of Domination member, Mark Henry, said that The Great One will shed away all the entertainment and showman aspects if or when he ventures into politics:

"I think that he's smart enough to realize, just like when Ronald Regan became president. And the Bible always says - when you're a child, you do childish things, when you're an adult, put away your childish things. I think Dwayne [Johnson] will put away the childish things, he'll put away the entertainment and become a man of the people." (3:22-3:48)

Is The Rock running for President truly going to be a reality?

While the idea of The Rock running for the most powerful position in the world seems laughable, Donald Trump getting elected to the office was a major sign that popularity and personality had a big role to play on even the biggest stage imaginable.

The Rock revealed that the possibility of him running for President in 2024 or 2028 is realistic. He stated that based on the research done by his team, there is a lot of support that he will have.

Henry is just one among a few wrestlers who stated that he can become The President. Rikishi and Chris Jericho also believe that he has a chance to make it big in the world of politics.

