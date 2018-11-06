WWE News: Chris Jericho believes The Rock can become president

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 413 // 06 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Though he lightheartedly joked it, The Rock is seriously considering running for president

What's the story?

Throughout 2017, The Rock lightheartedly teased the idea of running for President of the United States. However, the Ayatollah of Rock'N'Rolla, Chris Jericho thinks there's a real possibility that Dwayne Johnson could pull it off.

In case you didn't know...

In 2017, The Rock appeared on Saturday Night Live and Ellen where he talked about running for president in 2020.

The Brahma Bull received huge rounds of applause for even hinting at the idea. On SNL specifically, he brought out Tom Hanks as his running mate, possibly bringing us the greatest Two-Man Power Trip since Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most well-liked celebrities, not just in the United States, but globally, and it's obvious that he'd get a ton of support for the move. However, he did reveal back in the summer that he won't be running in 2020 but will look to make his move in the 2024 or the 2028 elections.

The heart of the matter

When asked about The Rock's intentions to run for President of the United States by Business Insider, his former rival Chris Jericho believed he had a real chance at winning the election. Y2J compared Rocky to another former celebrity turned politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

I think The Rock, if you look at how he's built his career, much like Schwarzenegger when he became the Governor of California. When you work to a certain level, how much bigger can you get? How much more can you do?

Jericho went on to compare Johnson's charisma and line delivery to President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.

Donald Trump, whether you agree or don't, got in because of his celebrity. He knew how to play a camera. He knew how to deliver lines. He knew how to be charismatic enough to get people on his side. That's what politics is. Even Obama, as long as you have money and can deliver lines charismatically, Rocky has a chance.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

What's next?

Again, it's important to note that The Rock won't be running in 2020. The Great One stated that he'd like to get a better understanding of what is needed from him in order to run for the highest office in the country. However, if he does indeed run in 2024 or 2028, it wouldn't be surprising to see him come out on top as the next President of the United States.

How would you feel about The Rock becoming the President of the United States? Let us know in the comments below.