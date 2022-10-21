Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has reviewed Brock Lesnar's brawl with Bobby Lashley on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week on the red brand, The Beast Incarnate made a surprise return. He attacked The All Mighty before his United States Championship match against Seth Rollins, costing him the title in the process. This week's RAW opened with the latter calling out the former Universal Champion. They had a big fight at ringside that was broken up by multiple WWE personnel.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that he might've reversed the roles if he was booking the show. He would've kicked off the feud with Bobby Lashley attacking Brock Lesnar first.

"I don't know whether I would've flip-flopped these because everybody expects because he's the biggest star in the business, Brock Lesnar, to beat up Bobby Lashley, but maybe people wouldn't have expected Bobby Lashley to beat up Brock Lesnar. So maybe Brock's shocking return, the shocking thing about it was he'd come out all smiles like we last saw him and Lashley would f***ing sodomize him," said Cornette. (1:00:10-1:00:39)

Cornette then added that Bobby Lashley looks like an "ice cream man" because The Beast Incarnate is getting cheered despite being the heel.

"Instead now, they [the fans] love Brock, and he was the babyface but now he's come back and switched heel apparently, by just suckering and attacking Bobby Lashley for whatever f****ng reason. Except the people cheered him because they still like him. And meanwhile poor Bobby, he looks like a Greek god and he's stuck trying to act like an ice cream man," he added. (1:00:49-1:01:16)

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will collide in a rematch at WWE Crown Jewel

The Beast vs. The All Mighty was considered to be a dream match by many fans. The bout finally took place at Royal Rumble in January for the WWE Championship. During the bout, Roman Reigns interfered and attacked Brock Lesnar with the belt, costing him the match.

As a result, Lashley was crowned the new champion. The match, unfortunately, didn't live up to expectations. However, the two behemoths will have the chance to deliver when they go one-on-one at Crown Jewel next month. This could turn out to be a hard-hitting match, and the ring may need to be reinforced.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes