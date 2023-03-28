"He’s a student of the game"- Charlotte Flair reveals her admiration towards Puerto Rican rapper, wants to have a tag team match with him

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently revealed that she would like to team up with Bad Bunny for a match.

The Queen will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Judgment Day's Eradicator, Rhea Ripley, at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

Speaking in an interview on The Athletic, Flair mentioned that she would like to beat her father Ric Flair's record by winning the most championships and the MITB contract, and have a mixed tag team match alongside Bad Bunny.

"Well, I can beat my dad’s record for one, to hold the most world titles in the company. (Also) to have a mixed tag match with Bad Bunny. And I’ve never won Money in the Bank."

The Queen further heaped praise on the Puerto Rican rapper as she mentioned that she has always liked Bad Bunny's work in the wrestling business. Flair also stated that she would like to work alongside her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo in the near future.

Charlotte Flair detailed:

"He’s a student of the game. I hope he (reads) this: I have never asked to take a picture with a celebrity when they’ve come backstage, but I was like, “Can I please get a picture with Bad Bunny?” What he has accomplished within our industry is incredible. It just goes to show how much respect he has for what we do and how, when he puts his mind to something, he goes for it 100 percent. I thought it was really cool. Well, I want to tag team with Bad Bunny. I want to wrestle with my husband, whether that’s being his manager or a mixed tag couple, I don’t know. I just take it day by day. I feel like I get better every year. I think that says a lot, considering I have done it all, that I’m still not complacent. I don’t think anyone thought women would main event WrestleMania 35 when we did. So in my mind, I still think that I’m going to work hard to create something that people thought was unobtainable. I don’t know what that looks like, but I know it’s out there." (H/T- Fightful)

Charlotte Flair spoke about how she has developed confidence over the years

Speaking on Biography: WWE Legends, Flair mentioned that her current character doesn't lack any confidence. The Queen stated that she has also opened up about her body struggles which have helped her fans get to know her a little better.

Flair detailed:

“The one thing Charlotte the character doesn’t lack is confidence,” she said. “I think me opening up and talking about the body issue struggles, maybe they’ll know more about the person behind the character, behind the robes, behind the titles."

It would be exciting to see if Charlotte Flair successfully defends her title at WrestleMania or not.

