"He's that team" - Wrestling veteran discusses a future for Montez Ford in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that Montez Ford has a great singles career waiting for him.

Ford is currently a part of The Street Profits with Angelo Dawkins. The two stars have been an integral part of the tag team division and are two-time Tag Team Champions. In fact, The Street Profits have managed to carve a niche for themselves in a division that is dominated by The Usos.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he liked the duo on screen. He picked out Ford as the bigger star on the team and claimed that the 32-year-old had a great singles career waiting for him.

"I think they got big plans for those guys. I like them. I liked your idea, who was the Street Profits that should be a single and go for the title? Montez Ford. He's that team." Mantell continued, "I think Montez Ford is the star of that show." [From 28:58 to 29:32]

The Street Profits were in action on WWE SmackDown this week

During the WWE Draft, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford found themselves moving to the blue brand last week.

This Friday night, they were in action against Imperium. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser were without their leader, Gunther, and were looking to pick up a win before moving to RAW next week.

The match went back and forth, with both teams exchanging shots. However, a top rope splash from Ford on Vinci ensured that The Street Profits picked up a huge momentum-building win on SmackDown.

