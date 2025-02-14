"He's a wasted talent" - Former US Champion's character work questioned by Tommy Carlucci; wants WWE to pull the trigger

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently expressed his concern over the 27-year-old star's lack of a defined character in the company. He wants Triple H & Co. to immediately pull the trigger on Austin Theory.

The Unproven One and Grayson Waller have been teaming up for over a year now as A-Town Down Under and have even captured the Tag Team Championship. However, this Saturday at the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, Waller and Theory will face each other in a Triple Threat Match with Oba Femi, who will be putting his NXT Championship on the line.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Tommy Carlucci criticized how the former United States Champion's current character presentation is being handled by the Triple H-led creative. The former WWE employee argued that Austin Theory's talent was being underutilized and called for the development of a more defined character through storylines and vignettes, similar to those used in the past.

"I can name a wrestler right now and you couldn't tell me what his character is - Austin Theory. What is he? Is he a white guy, I don't know. [sic] He's a wasted talent, they got him [Grayson] Waller. I think Theory could be a good singles superstar, but establish a freaking character. Give me a storyline, give me some vignettes that we used to have back in the day," Carlucci said. [From 31:15 to 31:43]

Watch the full episode below:

Austin Theory claims former WWE Champion is his dad

AJ Styles returned to WWE during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He had been out of in-ring action for a few months due to an injury.

WWE recently shared a video on Instagram from this week's RAW, where The Phenomenal One was confronted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Responding to this post, Austin Theory humorously referred to AJ Styles as his father.

"Good to see ya, dad!" he wrote.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see if Theory will have an incredible singles run after a potential split from Waller.

