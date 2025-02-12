Popular WWE star claims AJ Styles is his dad

A popular WWE star referred to AJ Styles as his father following last night's episode of RAW. The Phenomenal One missed a few months due to injury before his return in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month. Austin Theory made this humorous comment on a social media post recently.

Styles was confronted by The Judgment Day's Carlito and Dominik Mysterio last night on the red brand. The former champion hit Carlito with a Phenomenal Forearm as Dirty Dom retreated. WWE shared a video of Styles' appearance on RAW last night and noted that it was great to have him back.

"Glad to have you back, @ajstylesp1!!! 🙌 #RawOnNetflix."

Austin Theory reacted to the company's post on Instagram and hilariously referred to Styles as his father.

"Good to see ya, dad!" he wrote.

Theory is currently in a tag team with Grayson Waller known as A-Town Down Under. The former WWE Tag Team Champions used to be on SmackDown but were recently transferred to RAW. Styles is set to battle Mysterio in a singles match next week on RAW following his confrontation with The Judgment Day star last night.

WWE analyst predicts AJ Styles will face megastar at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that AJ Styles would square off against Logan Paul following his return to WWE.

Logan Paul eliminated CM Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month and had a confrontation with The Second City Saint last night on RAW. The Maverick went on to defeat Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event on March 1.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that he wouldn't be surprised to see Styles battle the former United States Champion at WrestleMania 41 later this year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I was hoping that we would get to see AJ Styles, and not only did we get to see AJ Styles, but by the way, I wouldn't be surprised if AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is where we are headed [WrestleMania 41] based on their interaction," Roberts said. (26:05 to 26:16)

Check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

Styles suffered a major injury during his match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 4, 2024, edition of SmackDown and missed a few months of action before his return at Royal Rumble 2025. It will be interesting to see if the 47-year-old can defeat Dominik Mysterio next Monday night on RAW.

