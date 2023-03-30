"He’s a worse talker, wrestler, seller" - Fans react to comparisons between The Undertaker and 64-year-old legend

A recent social media post has resulted in fans heatedly discussing who is better among WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and AEW veteran Sting.

It's no secret that The Phenom and The Icon are two of the most beloved and respected performers in wrestling history. In the mid to late 90s, Taker was a major force to be reckoned with in WWE, while Sting was the beating heart of WCW.

Though they worked in separate companies, they were always discussed in the same breath due to the supernatural elements of their characters.

When The Icon joined WWE in 2014 for a brief in-ring run, fans believed the promotion would finally deliver the long-awaited dream match between him and The Undertaker. As things turned out, the bout never materialized, and Sting departed the company in 2020, after which he signed with AEW.

A Twitter user recently got fans buzzing when he shared a post saying the WCW legend was better than The Undertaker. As expected, fans of both performers thronged to the comments section to share their views. While a few echoed their support for The Icon, others defended The Phenom.

Check out the reactions below:

troy thundernova @TonyTrotmann , nice bait though @StingHart_ sting who has really done nothing vs undertaker who is on wrestling mount rushmore, nice bait though @StingHart_ sting who has really done nothing vs undertaker who is on wrestling mount rushmore 💀, nice bait though

The way Sting is being used in AEW today is great and proves he can still be relevant even at his age. @StingHart_ Without the streak, taker lost relevance 10 years before Lesnar ended itThe way Sting is being used in AEW today is great and proves he can still be relevant even at his age. @StingHart_ Without the streak, taker lost relevance 10 years before Lesnar ended it The way Sting is being used in AEW today is great and proves he can still be relevant even at his age.

Fritts @ChickFritts @StingHart_ It's not even close. Sting clears by a country mile. @StingHart_ It's not even close. Sting clears by a country mile.

JENA @Jena_Sting @StingHart_ The fact that Sting has achieved so much popularity and success without WWF/WWE environment it’s something that is rarely discussed. @StingHart_ The fact that Sting has achieved so much popularity and success without WWF/WWE environment it’s something that is rarely discussed.

joseph anthony @joeyfrmdafavela @StingHart_ Lmfao what? Just bc his body has lasted longer? The Undertaker eclipses Sting in relevancy across decades, way more iconic moments, and has one of if not the most unbeatable characters in Kayfabe of all time. Stinger is that guy but cmon now. @StingHart_ Lmfao what? Just bc his body has lasted longer? The Undertaker eclipses Sting in relevancy across decades, way more iconic moments, and has one of if not the most unbeatable characters in Kayfabe of all time. Stinger is that guy but cmon now.

Gordon E. Plemmons @GordonEPlemmons @StingHart_ I’ve said it since I was 7 and I’ll say it now at 36. Sting is 200 times the better than The Undertaker @StingHart_ I’ve said it since I was 7 and I’ll say it now at 36. Sting is 200 times the better than The Undertaker

Road Dogg on why Sting vs. The Undertaker never happened in WWE

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, WWE's Senior VP of Live Events, Road Dogg, opened up about why the dream match never took place.

The wrestling legend worked as a writer for WWE when Sting debuted for the company. He disclosed that though a match between The Icon and The Phenom would have been spectacular, it was never discussed by the creative team.

“No,” James said. “The only talks of that were dream match talks in the writers’ room and on chat rooms and stuff, ‘Oh, man, that was the match.’ I talk to people that still want that match today. I do not want to watch that match today, if I’m just being honest with you, but [it] would have been a great match back in its prime with two doctored-up entrances, like they do at ‘Mania, and have that match. It would have been iconic, for sure.”

🄱🅁🄸🄰🄽 @EyeOfTheBriger @cecil_miller Undertaker vs Sting did happen, just not the way we wanted it to. @cecil_miller Undertaker vs Sting did happen, just not the way we wanted it to. https://t.co/HOnpz9U8WT

While The Undertaker hung up his boots for good at WrestleMania 36, Sting is still at it in AEW, mainly competing in tag team matches.

What's your take on the debate about who's better between The Phenom and The Icon? Sound off in the comments section below.

