"He scared me to death" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls live show backstage incident involving Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon could be quite an intimidating figure at times, something that a particular WWE Hall of Famer knows. Teddy Long recently reflected on an incident involving McMahon that seemingly scared him during a live broadcast.

In a backstage segment, McMahon was visibly upset with Teddy Long after the latter betrayed The Undertaker. During the exchange, the then-CEO of the company berated Long, who portrayed the general manager of WWE SmackDown at the time.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer revealed that Vince McMahon had actually gone off-script in the segment. This seemingly left Long flustered, but he had managed to pull through.

"He went off script on me with me and The Undertaker's deal when we were talking about the picture. He started talking to me about something that wasn't even written. He scared me to death. But I am on live TV so I can't stop, so he says something to me about something I did, and then I said, 'No, I work for you, sir.' And he stopped talking, and he didn't say nothing no more, and he left. Later on that night, Undertaker came to me and told me that I stumped him. He said nobody had ever stumped him." (8:59 onwards)

The WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Sting's future

While Sting is still quite active in AEW, Teddy Long believes he could take a break from pro wrestling to recover and return at some point.

The Icon has already announced that he will retire from active competition in 2024. Hence, many are speculating what's next for him in the business. On The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his views on the matter.

"I think Sting's going to take him some time off and enjoy his life. I'm not saying he won't come back, but I mean just get away for a little bit man, relax and get your head clear and get some of them [sic] aches and pains off of you, you know, and get yourself ready to come back." [7:20 - 7:35]

As of now, it is still unclear who Sting's final opponent will be. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here