"He didn't seem happy" – Former WWE wrestler explains why he received heat with Vince McMahon

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon allegedly became "pretty mad" when Chad Wicks interrupted a meeting to show off his new appearance.

Wicks was known as Chad D*ck on WWE's main roster between November 2005 and February 2006. He once turned up for work wearing a red suit, red shoes, and a red hat. Former WWE agent Gerald Brisco liked Wicks' style and told him to enter one of Vince McMahon's meeting rooms.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Wicks recalled how McMahon did not share Brisco's enthusiasm for his outfit:

"Jerry Brisco got a kick out of it and he actually sent me into one of Vince's meetings when they were having a meeting! It got me some heat I think from Vince. He [Brisco] is like, 'Vince's gotta see it, he's gotta see it.' Boy, when he [McMahon] looked at me, his face just turns red. He seemed pretty mad, dude. He didn't seem happy." [30:56 – 31:28]

Wicks formed one-half of The D*cks tag team with Tank Toland, aka James D*ck. They held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship in WWE's developmental system.

How Vince McMahon reacted to Chad Wicks' final WWE SmackDown moment

The D*cks lost a two-on-one handicap match to The Boogeyman on the February 24, 2006, episode of SmackDown. The intimidating character spat worms into Chad Wicks' face moments after securing the win.

Wicks added that Gerald Brisco and Vince McMahon reacted in an amusing way when he returned backstage:

"That was horrible. We get back to Gorilla Position [backstage area], and Vince and Brisco were about throwing up and puking. It was hilarious. They were gagging, 'Uuurgh,' just gagging at it." [31:53 – 32:12]

Wicks also spoke about the time he locked Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and several other wrestlers in a bathroom backstage.

